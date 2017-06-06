Governor holds ceremonial signing of prescription drug monitorin - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Governor holds ceremonial signing of prescription drug monitoring program bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing of the prescription drug monitoring program. 

The bill. H. 3824, was signed into law back in May

In a tweet Tuesday, McMaster called the bill "a vital tool to curb the abuse of opioids in SC." 

This piece of legislation now requires health care practitioners to review a patient's controlled substance prescription history as maintained in the prescription monitoring program, before prescribing a controlled substance. 

