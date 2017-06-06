Governor holds ceremonial signing of prescription drug monitoring program bill

Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing of the prescription drug monitoring program.

The bill. H. 3824, was signed into law back in May.

In a tweet Tuesday, McMaster called the bill "a vital tool to curb the abuse of opioids in SC."

This piece of legislation now requires health care practitioners to review a patient's controlled substance prescription history as maintained in the prescription monitoring program, before prescribing a controlled substance.

Thank you @EBedingfield, @phyllish21, and everyone else who worked to pass H.3824, a vital tool to curb the abuse of opioids in SC pic.twitter.com/c1VSzAvEPw — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) June 6, 2017

