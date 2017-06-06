Midlands group greeted by VP during Capitol Hill tour

Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
In a tweet Tuesday, McMaster called the bill "a vital tool to curb the abuse of opioids in SC."More >>
In a tweet Tuesday, McMaster called the bill "a vital tool to curb the abuse of opioids in SC."More >>
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.More >>
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.More >>
President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.More >>
President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.More >>
For almost a year, Banks Parmley saved up for a new car with at least six seats. Two seats were for he and his wife while the other four were for his four children.More >>
For almost a year, Banks Parmley saved up for a new car with at least six seats. Two seats were for he and his wife while the other four were for his four children.More >>
The $8 billion budget bill is closer to becoming final after the House and Senate passed the bill Tuesday.More >>
The $8 billion budget bill is closer to becoming final after the House and Senate passed the bill Tuesday.More >>
Keeping kids off the streets while school is out. While school may be out for the summer, work for many parents is not.More >>
Keeping kids off the streets while school is out. While school may be out for the summer, work for many parents is not.More >>