Midlands group greeted by VP during Capitol Hill tour

When you're taking a tour of our nation's Capitol, you never know who you're going to run into.

A group from Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church in Lexington was being given a tour of Capitol Hill led by interns from Congressman Joe Wilson's office Tuesday when they ran into Vice President Mike Pence.

Both Vice President Pence and Rep. Wilson tweeted about the meeting, where Pence is shown shaking the hands of those he called "our nation's future."

"Thanks to my friend, @VP for greeting my constituents from @MtHorebUMC in Lexington during their tour of the Capitol today!" Rep. Wilson wrote.

"These young visitors are our nation's future. Enjoyed meeting them & their families after my meetings on Capitol Hill! #MeetTheVP," the vice president tweeted.

