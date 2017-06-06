The deadline to apply for 2015 flood assistance in Richland Co. is approaching

The deadline for those of you living in Richland County who were affected by the October 2015 flood is next week.

The deadline for you to register for federal housing aid is June 15. Four community meetings are scheduled for homeowners to complete and submit applications on the spot.

The dates are:

11 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Richland County Administration Building, 2020 Hampton St., Columbia

6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at the Gadsden Community Center, 1668 S. Goodwin Circle, Gadsden

6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at the Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center, 8614 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins

6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at the Richland County Adult Activity Center, 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is providing $30 million in funding to rebuild after the historic natural disaster nearly two years ago. The funding will be dispersed to Richland County through the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program, which is managed by Richland County Community Development.

The Single Family Homeownership Rehabilitation form is available online at www.rcgov.us/floodrecovery. Residents are encouraged to visit the website, email recovery@rcgov.us or call 888-964-1589 for more information.

