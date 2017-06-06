Kershaw Co. to hold canine distemper vaccination clinics - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Kershaw Co. to hold canine distemper vaccination clinics

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Kershaw County Department of Safety and Emergency services will hold several canine distemper vaccination clinics across the county in June.

The vaccination is free, but available only on a "first come, first serve" basis.

Canine distemper is a viral disease that affects the stomach, respiratory and central nervous system of dogs.

Here is a list of the dates and locations in Kershaw County:

  • June 12 at Buffalo Mt. Pisgah Fire Station, 9 a.m. to noon 
  • June 14 Bethune Fire Station, 9 a.m. to noon 
  • June 16 Cassatt Fire Station, 9 a.m. to noon
  • June 20 Charlotte Thompson Fire Station, 9 a.m. to noon
  • June 22 Flat Rock Fire Station 9 a.m. to noon

