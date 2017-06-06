Kershaw Co. to hold canine distemper vaccination clinics

The Kershaw County Department of Safety and Emergency services will hold several canine distemper vaccination clinics across the county in June.

The vaccination is free, but available only on a "first come, first serve" basis.

Canine distemper is a viral disease that affects the stomach, respiratory and central nervous system of dogs.

Here is a list of the dates and locations in Kershaw County:

June 12 at Buffalo Mt. Pisgah Fire Station, 9 a.m. to noon

June 14 Bethune Fire Station, 9 a.m. to noon

June 16 Cassatt Fire Station, 9 a.m. to noon

June 20 Charlotte Thompson Fire Station, 9 a.m. to noon

June 22 Flat Rock Fire Station 9 a.m. to noon

