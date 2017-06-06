Routine rain wreaks havoc in Sumter - again

It was just an hour spent Monday night at a Sumter restaurant.

But enough time away from her home that when Ashley Branham and her husband got back, they had to wade through the yard.

The Branhams live in a tidy brick ranch style house on Shadow Trail on Sumter’s west side, a short distance from Alice Drive and Highway 378.

Theirs and several other homes in the Sunway Knolls neighborhood have been threatened for years by floodwaters that cover the streets, lawns and at times, edge close to front doors.

They say that can happen after even normal levels of rain.

During the October 2015 flooding disaster that swept the state, the Branhams and some of their neighbors suffered significant damage inside their homes.

Homeowners say the City of Sumter has sent workers to clear debris from storm drains, but that hasn’t solved the problem.

Ashley Branham says she’s been told the drain pipes may be too small to quickly carry away water from even a moderate rainfall. The couple’s patience is running thin.

“My husband and I actually said after the last flood that if it ever came close again that we would definitely be leaving. We love our house. We love this area. We love our neighbors. But it’s just very heartbreaking,” she says. “You’re just constantly in fear of it, is it going to happen again and if so, when?”

Efforts to contact a City of Sumter Public Works official were unsuccessful.

