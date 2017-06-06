Greenway proposal could get green light Tuesday

Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
The deadline for those of you living in Richland County who were affected by the October 2015 flood is next week.More >>
Law enforcement officers, family and friends from across the state gathered Tuesday to say goodbye to Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges.More >>
The Kershaw County Department of Safety and Emergency services will hold several canine distemper vaccination clinics across the county in June.More >>
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.More >>
Top White House spokesman Sean Spicer won't say whether the president has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
For almost a year, Banks Parmley saved up for a new car with at least six seats. Two seats were for he and his wife while the other four were for his four children.More >>
