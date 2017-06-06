Gamecocks headed to Japan for exhibition games

The national champs are headed to Japan.

Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks will take part in three exhibition games against the Japan National Team during their trip to Tokyo, which starts on June 27.

“We’ve been looking for a trip like this for a while, and I’m glad this worked out for us,” Staley said. “We have a solid team for next season, and this will give us an opportunity to get everyone experience in a good competitive environment without it being a pressure competition. Some of our young players will get some great experience playing internationally, and also it will be some of our players’ first time leaving the country. It’ll be educational both in basketball and personally for our program.”

USC has already begun preparing for their trip holding their first practice on Monday, June 5. The NCAA will allow the Gamecocks to hold 10 practices to prepare for the trip.

The Gamecocks will face the Japan National Team on June 30, July 2, and July 4.

