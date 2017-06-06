Pastides joins Benjamin, Tecklenburg in pledge to uphold Paris Climate Agreement

Days after President Donald Trump removed the United State from the Paris Climate Agreement, a university president is joining the mayors of two of South Carolina's biggest cities say they'll be sticking to the rules put forth by the agreement.

University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg all signed a letter from the group We Are Still In Monday pledging to stay with the worldwide plans to reduce carbon emissions and take action on climate change.

"The Trump administration's announcement undermines a key pillar in the fight against climate change and damages the world's ability to avoid the most dangerous and costly effects of climate change. Importantly, it is also out of step with what is happening in the United States," the letter said.

Benjamin had also signed a second agreement with another group known as the Climate Mayors.

“The President’s decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement does nothing but motivate us even more to make responsible decisions on behalf of our planet," Benjamin said in a statement. "Columbia is still committed to finding innovative solutions for renewable energy and protecting the natural resources that we already have. As one of dozens of Mayors for 100% Clean Energy, I know we have the leadership and innovation to ensure our country does not lag behind in the midst of an incredibly important issue."

Joined by 195 countries, the 2015 agreement stipulates guidelines for nations to limit dependency on carbon fuel, to lower emissions of greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming, to encourage technological and biological means of controlling carbon emissions, and to explore alternative, sustainable energy sources.

