Search underway for shooter after one shot multiple times

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking a suspect in connection with a shooting near Brickyard Road.

According to sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, a victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds near the 5000 block of Baine Street.

No word on the condition of the victim.

Details surrounding a description of the suspect have not yet been given.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers

