Search underway for shooter after one shot multiple times

The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
For almost a year, Banks Parmley saved up for a new car with at least six seats. Two seats were for he and his wife while the other four were for his four children.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.More >>
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.More >>
An Upstate community is honoring fallen Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges.More >>
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking a suspect in connection with a shooting near Brickyard Road.More >>
The feature is part of the new iOS 11 operating software. If you are a passenger, you can disable it.More >>
