Special session set for Tuesday for vote on state budget

Lawmakers return to the State House on Tuesday to vote on the budget compromise a conference committee of six panelists agreed upon last week.

On Tuesday at noon, the Senate goes in for a special session with the House returning at 1 p.m.

Within the roughly $8 billion budget deal, there are funds set aside for the state's pension, education, and Hurricane Matthew relief.

The conference committee's latest version of the budget agreed to spend about $150 million on shoring up the state's pension deficit, to give the Department of Education an extra $75 per student and $28 million to replace old school buses, and about $35 million for impoverished school districts to renovate older buildings. The budget also allocates about $11 million to higher education.

Once House and Senate approve the budget, the bill goes to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk. He can choose to veto the bill in entirety or by single item.

Lawmakers would need to return for a session to work through any vetoes.

