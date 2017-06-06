Deputies: Men used cloned credit cards to buy $7K in booze

Richland County Sheriff's deputies have released photos of three men wanted for using cloned credit cards to buy booze.

Deputies say the men were captured on a store surveillance system buying about $7,000 in liquor and wine from Sam's Wine and Spirits on Killian Road with cloned credit cards. Photos taken from the store surveillance are attached to this story.

Investigators say they got away in a 1990's model Mercury Grand Marquis.

If you recognize the men or know anything about the incident, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.