Ticket mini plans announced for University of South Carolina football

The Athletics Department at the University of South Carolina now has two mini plan options for the 2017 football season.

There will be a mini plan with three designated games and, new for this year, a mobile option. Both plans go on sale first to Gamecock Club members beginning on July 31, and to the general public beginning August 2.

The Garnet Plan will consist of one ticket to each of the following games: home opener against Kentucky, Homecoming versus Vanderbilt and Florida. The Garnet Plan is $150 for Gamecock Club members and $175 for the general public.

The Football Flex Pass is an all-mobile ticket plan that fans can purchase for only $200 and receive four passes valid for admission to any home game except Clemson. Fans choose the matchup and the quantity of passes needed for each game.The Football Flex Pass enables buyers to take different people to each game. Passes do not need to be printed, as the program is 100 percent mobile. Additional passes may be purchased for $50 each.

How the mobile Football Flex Pass works:

Fans will manage Football Flex Pass plans through the South Carolina Gameday App

Once passes are activated, fans will be delivered a mobile barcode and seat locations

Seat locations will be selected based on availability:

Passes are first-come, first-served based on availability.

Once passes have been activated, there are no refunds or exchanges. Football Flex Pass accounts will be live and accessible within the South Carolina Game Day App on August 18.

For more ticket information, including season tickets, click here or call the South Carolina Ticket Office at 803-777-4274 or 800-4SC-FANS. All mini plans and single-game tickets are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Single-game sales for the general public open August 21.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.