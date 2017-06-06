Ticket mini plans announced for University of South Carolina football

Brent Rooker's bloop 2-run single in the 8th gave MSU a 8-6 victory over Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional Final. The Bulldogs won four straight elimination games to advance to Super Regionals.More >>
The Wildcats baseball team defeated North Carolina State 8-6 Sunday night.More >>
Hunter Steinmetz and Justin Paulsen homered as Missouri State moved one win away from advancing to next week's NCAA Tournament super regionals with a 5-4 win over Arkansas on Saturday night.More >>
Tigers must win twice Sunday to stay alive.More >>
Casey Mize tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts in a complete game and Auburn advanced to the finals of the NCAA baseball tournament's Tallahassee Regional with a 5-3 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday...More >>
No. 9-seed Texas A&M softball saw its storybook 2017 season come to an end Saturday in the Women’s College World Series with an 8-2 loss to No. 5-seed UCLA at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.More >>
The LSU baseball offense put up 15 runs in an opening round victory over Texas Southern in the Baton Rouge Regional.More >>
No. 2 seed Baylor baseball fell 8-5 to No. 3 seed Texas A&M in the opener of the Houston Regional at Schroeder Park.More >>
Information provided by LSUsports.net The No. 3 LSU baseball team defeated Arkansas, 4-2, to earn its 12th SEC Tournament title Sunday afternoon at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.More >>
