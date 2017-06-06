Vote expected Tuesday on state budget - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Vote expected Tuesday on state budget

South Carolina State House (Source: WIS) South Carolina State House (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Lawmakers could vote on a compromised version of an $8-billion state budget Tuesday. 

Last week a legislative panel made up of House and Senate lawmakers signed off on a budget for next year. 

As it is now, the plan puts $150 million into shoring up the state pension system for public workers, $55 million will go to upgrading K through 12 schools and  $68 million will help with Hurricane Matthew cleanup costs.

Lawmakers could possibly vote Tuesday at noon. 

