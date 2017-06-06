Vote expected Tuesday on state budget

Lawmakers have agreed on allowing underprivileged school districts in South Carolina to use about $35 million of the state's budget on building repairs.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.More >>
An Upstate community is honoring fallen Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges.More >>
A Chinese tire manufacturer plans to invest at least $400 million in a South Carolina plant and create hundreds of jobs.More >>
A State House document suggests a Chinese tire manufacturer, Wanli Tire Corporation, is looking to set up shop and invest no less than $400 million in Orangeburg County.More >>
Lawmakers could vote on a compromised version of an $8-billion state budget Tuesday.More >>
