SC Senate passes state budget Tuesday

Lawmakers have agreed on allowing underprivileged school districts in South Carolina to use about $35 million of the state's budget on building repairs.

Lawmakers have agreed on allowing underprivileged school districts in South Carolina to use about $35 million of the state's budget on building repairs.

Impoverished, underprivileged schools to get special cut of SC state budget

Impoverished, underprivileged schools to get special cut of SC state budget

The SC Senate has passed the state budget by a vote of 40 to 2 Tuesday afternoon.

Lawmakers voted on a compromised version of an $8 billion state budget Tuesday. Last week a legislative panel made up of House and Senate lawmakers signed off on a budget for next year.

BREAKING: In a 40-2 vote, the state budget passes the #SC Senate now @wis10 — Ashleigh Holland (@AshleighHNews) June 6, 2017

As it is now, the plan puts $150 million into shoring up the state pension system for public workers, $55 million will go to upgrading K through 12 schools and $68 million will help with Hurricane Matthew cleanup costs.

The $8 billion measure contains no raises for most state workers, although law enforcement agencies would get more money to reduce turnover. The bill also provides nearly $29 million to buy new school buses, including some rear-engine models that have been prone to overheating and fires.

Gov. Henry McMaster could veto all or parts of the bill.

Lawmakers could come back again this summer to consider any vetoes if McMaster rejects major sections of the spending plan.

Otherwise, lawmakers don't plan to return until January.

Copyright 2017 WIS and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.