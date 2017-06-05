Excitement building as big jobs announcement looms

A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.More >>
Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.More >>
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.More >>
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.More >>
President Donald Trump talked about his vision for overhauling the nation's air traffic control system on Monday.More >>
President Donald Trump talked about his vision for overhauling the nation's air traffic control system on Monday.More >>
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.More >>
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.More >>
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.More >>
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.More >>
We can expect some big weather changes going into the first full week of June as a front moves into the Midlands.More >>
We can expect some big weather changes going into the first full week of June as a front moves into the Midlands.More >>
A State House document suggests a Chinese tire manufacturer, Wanli Tire Corporation, is looking to set up shop and invest no less than $400 million in Orangeburg County.More >>
A State House document suggests a Chinese tire manufacturer, Wanli Tire Corporation, is looking to set up shop and invest no less than $400 million in Orangeburg County.More >>
An Upstate community is honoring fallen Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges.More >>
An Upstate community is honoring fallen Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges.More >>