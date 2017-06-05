USC announces Sindarius Thornwell Scholarship

A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.
Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.
Gamecocks Athletics officially announced the drive to fund the first ever endowed scholarship for a men's basketball player in honor of Sindarius Thornwell.
With efforts to win approval for a so-called travel ban and a crack down on sanctuary cities and states, the Trump administration is still trying to step up efforts on immigration enforcement.
An employee at Summit Parkway Middle School has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators say they he emailed a link containing child pornography from his school-issued computer.
Funeral plans have been announced for fallen Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges.
Richland County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating recent reports of burglaries in Olympia.
