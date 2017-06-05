Trump administration may expand immigration program that calls upon local help

With efforts to win approval for a so-called travel ban and a crack down on sanctuary cities and states, the Trump administration is still trying to step up efforts on immigration enforcement. One of them could call on county sheriffs to do more.

Reports say the administration plans to expand 287-G, a federal program that deputizes state and local police to help enforce immigration laws. President Barack Obama had reduced funding for the program.

But since President Donald Trump took over, more sheriffs are now applying for 287-G contracts with the government and immigration arrests and deportations are up sharply.

As of last year, only Charleston, York, and Lexington counties had those agreements. Other sheriffs check immigration status generally only when a suspect accused of a serious offense is arrested.

"It's important for the citizens of the US to make sure that the person you're dealing with is actually properly documented. So that in the future when you have to deal with them on a more serious situation that you know who they are," Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said.

Foster said in his area, it appears that what was of the state's fastest growing Hispanic populations has diminished over the past couple of years.

