Trump administration may expand immigration program that calls upon local help

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has joined the mayors of 84 other major U.S. cities to say he will uphold the standards put forth in the Paris Climate Agreement that President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from on Thursday.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a moped safety law that allows intoxicated drivers to be prosecuted for drunken driving and requires teens to wear a helmet.More >>
The State Grand Jury has indicted another state representative and political consultant that has been under an increasingly larger microscope in the past several months.More >>
The latest poll from the Trafalgar Group calls it a virtual tie between two candidates who head to the run-off on Tuesday, Ralph Norman and Tommy Pope.More >>
Both the South Carolina House and Senate have voted to override Gov. Henry McMaster's veto of the roads and infrastructure bill that raises the gas tax by 12 cents over the next 6 years.More >>
