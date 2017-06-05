Driver dies after being ejected from SUV that was rear-ended near Sumter

A Monday morning rear-end crash has taken the life of one person near Sumter.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a southbound SUV that was slowing down on US 15 was ejected from the vehicle after a car rear-ended it and caused it to cross the median and hit two other vehicles that were traveling northbound.

The collision happened around 8 a.m. near Clipper Road, which is about three miles south of Sumter.

The driver of the SUV passed away after being airlifted to an area hospital, troopers said. The identity of the victim has not been released.

At least one other person was hospitalized.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

