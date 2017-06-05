Deputies: Teacher emailed link containing child porn to co-worker

A teacher at Summit Parkway Middle School has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators say they he emailed a link containing child pornography from his school-issued computer.

Sean Maly was arrested Friday at his home.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says on May 24, while at the school, Maly used his work-issued laptop and email account to send a link containing child pornography to a co-worker. According to the Sheriff's Department, investigators discovered that Maly accidentally sent the wrong web link to a co-worker which led investigators to the discovery of child pornography on his laptop.

Richland 2 spokeswoman Libby Roof said Maly has been placed on leave while the investigation is being conducted.

"The district and school administration is in full cooperation with law enforcement’s investigation," Roof said.

According to the district's website, Maly is listed as a science teacher at the school. He also lists himself as a major in the U.S. Army with 28 years of military service with stops in Korea, Kosovo, Afghanistan, and the southwest border.

RCSD investigators are searching other devices belonging to Maly. Additional charges may be filed. Maly has been transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

