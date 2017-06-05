$200,000 Powerball ticket sold at Midlands Publix

A Powerball ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the Publix grocery store in Chapin.

The ticket was purchased for the Saturday drawing. Because this player paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay, their $50,000 prize quadrupled to $200,000 when a “4” multiplier was selected.

The numbers for the June 3 drawing were: 3 - 9 - 21 - 41 - 54 Powerball: 25

More than 19,400 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $200,000. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $375 million. The odds of winning are about 1 in 293 million.

