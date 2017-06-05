Chinese tire company plans to build in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A Chinese tire manufacturer plans to invest at least $400 million in a South Carolina plant and create hundreds of jobs.

Documents provided for a Joint Bond Review Committee meeting Tuesday show Wanli Tire Corp. plans to build a plant in Orangeburg County employing at least 400 people.

The state Department of Commerce is asking the legislative panel to approve borrowing up to $40.5 million to prepare the site and build roadways and a rail spur to it. The money would be borrowed over 15 years.

Commerce officials are not commenting about the plans.

Wanli would be the sixth international tire company in South Carolina.

The state already has plants operated by Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental and Trelleborg Wheel Systems. Singapore-based Giti Tire is building a plant in rural Chester County.

