Burglary trend in Olympia? Residents say crime worst it's ever been

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating recent reports of burglaries in Olympia.

The sheriff's department says investigators are looking into a burglary trend in the neighborhood that has been going on since May 19 -- at least 8 in that span of time, according to officials

So far, no suspects have been identified or arrested.

People who live in the area are warned to be on the lookout for anything suspicious, lock their doors and don't leave anything in the open that could encourage someone to break into their homes or vehicles.

Marvin Yancey, who lives on Dover Street, says he's never had this sort of problem before in Olympia.

“It used to be you could leave your door wide open and go anywhere you wanted to and come back, it would be the same as it was when you left. It used to be a beautiful neighborhood. I have lived all over Columbia and I would rather live here than anywhere else. But, any more and I think about selling out and moving to Tennessee or North Carolina," Yancey said.

If you've seen anything suspicious that you think should be reported, contact Crimestoppers: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

