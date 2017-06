A road that runs parallel to Interstate 26 in West Columbia is closing starting Monday.

Chris Drive, which is just south of its intersection with Leaphart Road, will be closed until the completion of the new bridge's construction.

Signs for a detour are posted. The anticipated completion of this work is in December of this year.

Chris drive runs parallel to I-26 between U.S. 1 and 378.

