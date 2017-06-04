Jail inmate mistakenly released instead of shipped to prison

YORK, S.C. (AP) - A jail inmate is being returned to his South Carolina cell after mistakenly being allowed to walk out the door.

York County sheriff's deputies said they found Joshua Earnest Peters on Saturday at a home in Pineville, North Carolina, and are waiting for him to be processed and returned.

Authorities say a clerical error led to releasing the 37-year-old Peters on Thursday, a mistake that was discovered on Friday. York County officials say the problem was someone misread information that Peters was waiting to be taken to a South Carolina prison to serve a three-year sentence for dealing methamphetamine.

Officers say they contacted Peters by phone after his mistaken release and urged him to return to jail, but he didn't comply and he was tracked down.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.