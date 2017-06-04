Kershaw County 6-year-old injured in ATV crash

A 6-year-old in Kershaw County was transported to the hospital after being involved in an ATV crash.

The incident happened on private property on River Road in Kershaw County at about 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the 6-year-old was operating an ATV when it overturned. The child was injured and transported to a hospital in Richland County in unknown condition.

Kershaw County EMS and Kershaw County Fire also responded to the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP. WIS will continue to bring the latest updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.