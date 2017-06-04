UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old in Lexington County found safe - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old in Lexington County found safe

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
BATESBURG, SC (WIS) -

A missing 9-year-old boy in Lexington County has been found safe, according to Lexington County deputies. 

The sheriff's department tweeted Sunday evening that Mitchell Craft was located safely. 

Deputies said the 9-year-old was last seen near his home on the 800 block of Bridgewater Road in Batesburg Sunday morning. He may have left on or with his bicycle.

