UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old in Lexington County found safe

Mitchell is described as standing 4 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 43 pounds, with dirty blond hair and blue eyes. (Source: LCSD)

A missing 9-year-old boy in Lexington County has been found safe, according to Lexington County deputies.

The sheriff's department tweeted Sunday evening that Mitchell Craft was located safely.

Deputies said the 9-year-old was last seen near his home on the 800 block of Bridgewater Road in Batesburg Sunday morning. He may have left on or with his bicycle.

Please RT - Mitchell Craft is missing. His family says they haven't seen him since this morning. Call @LCSD_News at 803-785-2400 w/ info. pic.twitter.com/K2EgY9f70Z — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) June 4, 2017

