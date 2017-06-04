Deputies search for suspect who hit man with her car

A man was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car early Sunday morning and Richland deputies are searching for the woman responsible.

Deputies say the incident happened at 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning on the 5000 Miramar Dr near Main Street in Columbia.

A man, who was in his car, got into a verbal altercation with a female suspect. The man then got out of his car and approached the female who was in her car. While the man was walking back to his car, deputies say the female then hit him with her car.

The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Deputies are searching for the female involved in the incident. A description of the suspect has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.