Large crowd attends Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert

The benefit concert will take place Sunday in Manchester, England. (Source: @ArianaGrande/Twitter/CNN)

There was a very large crowd for Ariana Grande's benefit concert for Manchester, England on Sunday.

The concert followed the terrorist attacks in London Saturday night. Ahead of the concert, the pop singer’s manager, Scooter Braun, said in a statement that not only will Sunday's “One Love Manchester” show go on, but it will do so “with greater purpose.”

Several big name artists in addition to Grande took the stage during the concert including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus.

PREVIOUS: 3 attackers, 7 victims killed in London Bridge area terror attacks

According to CNN, proceeds from the concert will be donated to the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” to help victims and families affected by the suicide bombing that occurred at Grande's concert in May. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens were injured following Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena, CNN reported.

Tickets to the benefit concert sold out within six minutes.

The event was streamed live on Grande’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels. It also aired on Freeform and MTV online and more than 130 iHeartRadio stations broadcasted the show as well.

RELATED: Manchester benefit concert to continue as scheduled

WATCH THE BENEFIT: #OneLoveManchester

Copyright 2017 WISTV. All rights reserved.

