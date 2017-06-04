Man charged after shooting, killing relative at graduation party

Christopher Jones, 26, has been charged with the murder of one of his relatives at a graduation party. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

A man has been arrested and charged by the Columbia Police Department after he shot and killed a relative at a graduation celebration Saturday night.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 31-year-old Jarritt Demonteze Rodgers. Watts said Rodgers died during surgery at a local hospital after being shot in the neck and upper body.

Christopher Jones, 26, has been charged with Rodger’s murder.

Police say Jones shot and killed Rodgers during an argument at a graduation celebration shortly before 9 p.m.

Jones is currently being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center. Bond has not been set.

