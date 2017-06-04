FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms moving expected for beginning of week

We can expect some big weather changes going into the first full week of June as a front moves into the Midlands.

Sunday morning is expected to be mostly sunny with partly cloudy conditions moving in during the afternoon. The chances for rain and storms will be low but they will increase into the night time. Daytime highs on Sunday are expected to reach the low nineties.

The chances of rain continue to increase as the week progresses.

Both Monday and Tuesday are labeled as Alert Days as waves of rain and storms will enter the picture Monday evening and continue into Tuesday. We can expect to see the most moisture on Tuesday. As usual, we will have the threat of localized flooding in the areas that will see the most rainfall.

Temperatures will settle at or below normal in the eighties for both Monday and Tuesday.

Here is what you can expect:

Sunday: Partly cloudy afternoon with a 30% chance of showers/storms during the day, overnight chance increases to a 50%, highs upper 80s

First Alert Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs middle 80s

First Alert Tuesday: Expect ongoing clouds and areas of rain which could lead to localized flooding, cooler daytime highs in the middle 80s.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.