FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms expected for beginning of work week

The Miss Alabama Pageant 2017 will be held at the Wright Center at Samford University June 7-10.More >>
Two people have been arrested, one person is dead, and another person is in the hospital following a police chase in Phenix City Saturday evening.More >>
Friday was a monumental night for students and an emotional one for parents in Jasper County. Hundreds walked across the stage at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School as new graduates.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
Two administration officials say President Donald Trump is leaning against invoking executive privilege to block fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying to lawmakers about their private conversations.More >>
The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks "terrorist incidents," but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.More >>
After first reports of attacks in London, Trump tweeted support for his travel ban, then offered support for Britons.More >>
The revelations confirm that "this is not an act of terrorism," the Manila police chief said. "This incident is confined to the act of one man alone as we have always said."More >>
"Wonder Woman" has soared to a $100.5 million box-office debut in North American theaters, making the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman.More >>
The Georgia Department of Corrections said Dennis Carlyle was recaptured by East Point Police Sunday night.More >>
We can expect some big weather changes going into the first full week of June as a front moves into the Midlands.More >>
A jail inmate is being returned to his South Carolina cell after mistakenly being allowed to walk out the door.More >>
Ariana Grande's benefit concert for Manchester, England is still scheduled Sunday after the terror attacks in London Saturday.More >>
