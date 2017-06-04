FIRST ALERT: Heavy rains on tap for Tuesday, localized flooding possible

We can expect some big weather changes going into the first full week of June as a front moves into the Midlands.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through Monday night. The low temperatures will hit the upper sixties.

Tuesday remains as an Alert Days as a cold front delivers a 70% chance of showers/storms before diminishing Wednesday morning.

We can expect to see a lot of moisture on Tuesday. As usual, we will have the threat of localized flooding in the areas that will see the most rainfall.

Temperatures will settle at or below normal in the eighties on Tuesday.

Here is what you can expect:

First Alert Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight, lows upper 60s



First Alert Tuesday: Ongoing clouds and pockets of heavy rain, localized flooding possible, cooler daytime highs in the lower/middle 80s.

Wednesday: Early Showers expected with clearing during the afternoon, much cooler highs low 80s.

