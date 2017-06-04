Allendale man dies in Barnwell County crash

The Barnwell County Coroner has identified a man who died in a car crash near the Savannah River Site Friday evening.

The coroner said 58-year-old William Holland of Allendale died from injuries he received in the crash.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Holland was traveling south SC Highway 125 when his car went off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned. Troopers say Holland was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle when it overturned.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

