Fort Jackson celebrates 100th anniversary with free concert

Fort Jackson welcomed the community to a Centennial Celebration Saturday night.

The Army post hosted a free community concert featuring Hunter Hayes and Kellie Pickler.



Free rides were available for children prior to the concert. And the Golden Knights Army Parachute Team was scheduled to jump into Hilton Field.

The night was capped with fireworks. It's part of a series of events Fort Jackson is planning to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2017.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.