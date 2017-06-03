Gamecocks land commitment from Summerville recruit

The LSU baseball offense put up 15 runs in an opening round victory over Texas Southern in the Baton Rouge Regional.More >>
The LSU baseball offense put up 15 runs in an opening round victory over Texas Southern in the Baton Rouge Regional.More >>
Information provided by LSUsports.net The No. 3 LSU baseball team defeated Arkansas, 4-2, to earn its 12th SEC Tournament title Sunday afternoon at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.More >>
Information provided by LSUsports.net The No. 3 LSU baseball team defeated Arkansas, 4-2, to earn its 12th SEC Tournament title Sunday afternoon at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.More >>
Senior Sahvanna Jaquish had a 2-run double and a 2-run single to lead LSU Softball to a 6-4 win over Florida State in Sunday's Super Regional Championship game, sending the Tigers back to Oklahoma City and the Women's College World Series for the third year in a row.More >>
Senior Sahvanna Jaquish had a 2-run double and a 2-run single to lead LSU Softball to a 6-4 win over Florida State in Sunday's Super Regional Championship game, sending the Tigers back to Oklahoma City and the Women's College World Series for the third year in a row.More >>
Greg Deichmann homered twice to help LSU beat South Carolina 11-0 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals.More >>
Greg Deichmann homered twice to help LSU beat South Carolina 11-0 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals.More >>
Deacon Liput had two hits and four RBIs during Florida's 11-run rally in the eighth inning and the Gators beat Mississippi State 12-3 Friday to reach the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals. Florida (42-15) plays Saturday against the winner of Friday night's game between Mississippi State (36-23) and Arkansas.More >>
Deacon Liput had two hits and four RBIs during Florida's 11-run rally in the eighth inning and the Gators beat Mississippi State 12-3 Friday to reach the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals. Florida (42-15) plays Saturday against the winner of Friday night's game between Mississippi State (36-23) and Arkansas.More >>
Junior right-hander Alex Lange fired seven shutout innings Thursday night, and senior shortstop Kramer Robertson drove in four runs to lead third-ranked LSU to a 10-0 SEC Tournament win over Kentucky at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.More >>
Junior right-hander Alex Lange fired seven shutout innings Thursday night, and senior shortstop Kramer Robertson drove in four runs to lead third-ranked LSU to a 10-0 SEC Tournament win over Kentucky at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.More >>
The Auburn baseball team was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament, falling to Arkansas 11-0 in seven innings at the Hoover Met Thursday. The Razorbacks improved to 40-16 while the Tigers fell to 35-24.More >>
The Auburn baseball team was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament, falling to Arkansas 11-0 in seven innings at the Hoover Met Thursday. The Razorbacks improved to 40-16 while the Tigers fell to 35-24.More >>
Alabama football’s season opener against Florida State in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has been scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT start, the network announced on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Alabama football’s season opener against Florida State in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has been scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT start, the network announced on Thursday afternoon.More >>
It's official!More >>
It's official!More >>