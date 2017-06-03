Gamecocks land commitment from Summerville recruit

COLUMBIA, SC (The Big Spur) -- The Big Spur is reporting the South Carolina Gamecocks have earned the commitment of Summerville native RJ Roderick.

The site is reporting the Cane Bay Class of 2018 athlete committed Saturday to play for the University of South Carolina.

Expected to play at safety, Roderick pledged his commitment to the Gamecocks while at their camp. He showed up to the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility sporting a Gamecocks shirt and hat, and had frequent talks with defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and head coach Will Muschamp.

Roderick becomes the seventh commitment of USC's next recruiting class.

