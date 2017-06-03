Camden man killed in Sumter Co. crash.

The Sumter County Coroner says a Camden man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Sumter County.

Coroner Robert Baker Jr. says Robert James Stevenson, Jr., 30, of Camden, died at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Stevenson was headed west on 378 between Highway 261 and the Wateree swamp when he went off the left side of the road into the median. Troopers say he overcorrected his pickup truck and went off the right side of the road and hit two trees. Troopers say he was not wearing his seat belt and became entrapped in the pickup.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Saturday.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. An autopsy will be conducted Monday.

