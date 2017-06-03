Deputies search for man wanted for stealing credit card information

Lexington County Sheriff's deputies have released photos of a man wanted for the theft of credit card information.

The Sheriff's Department posted photos of the man on Twitter.

Country Inn & Suites says this man stole copies of more than 200 corporate credit cards. Call 888-CRIME-SC with any info. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/jXNOFqJgYj — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) June 2, 2017

He's wanted for stealing copies of more than 200 corporate credit cards from Country Inn and Suites.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-Crime-SC (888-274-6372), text TIPSC plus your tip information to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

