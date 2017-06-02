Warm weekend ahead as chance of storms increase

The first weekend of June will be a super one.
Temperatures will be near normal with upper 80s to near 90°. Look for isolated thunderstorms Saturday with a better chance of rain by late Sunday and Monday with an approaching cold front.
The Forecast:
Saturday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, highs lower 90s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms, highs upper 80s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms, highs middle 80s
