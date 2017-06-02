New housing for students in the works near Williams-Brice Stadium

Yet another new student housing complex has just been announced for Columbia.

The Florida-based company Reign Living says it will be converting an old warehouse on Shop Road, near the old Morris Furniture store, into what the company calls "luxury" student apartments.

Stadium Station will feature 132 units and more than 500 beds.

The apartments are expected to open in August 2018. Stadium Station will be within walking distance to Williams-Brice Stadium, and close to River Rat Brewery.

