Police ID suspect wanted for robbing Lexington bank dressed as woman

An image of Jacobs on the day of the bank robbery. (Source: Lexington Police Department)

The actual vehicle and license plate used in the bank robbery. (Source: Lexington Police Department)

The Lexington Police Department has identified the man wanted for robbing a bank dressed as a woman earlier this week.

Police are looking for 25-year-old J.Neil Jacoby Jacobs, of Columbia, who allegedly robbed the Bank of America on West Main Street around 10:50 a.m. on May 30.

Jacobs entered the bank disguised in a long black dress with a multi-colored head cover and dark sunglasses. He presented a note to the teller demanding money and also threatened violence if she did not comply.

Jacobs was given an undisclosed amount of currency and he fled from the Bank of American building into the nearby woods.

Jacobs is believed to be traveling in a dark orange 2005 Dodge Neon displaying South Carolina license plate “LIA 258." Lexington police have an active warrant for his arrest for the bank robbery.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person or witness to this crime, they are urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at (803)-359-6260 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.

The public can also text or email a tip to Crimestoppers at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/.

