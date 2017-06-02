Suspect in Newberry shooting involving officers out of hospital, charged with attempted murder

The suspect in an officer-involved shooting with Newberry Police is now out of the hospital and has been officially charged, according to SLED.

Glenn Boris, 41, of Newberry, was released from Palmetto Health Richland Hospital on Friday and booked into the Newberry County Detention Center.

Boris was charged with three counts of attempted murder and weapons possession charge for the May 31 shooting that injured a Newberry police officer. Boris was also injured in the shooting.

He will have a bond hearing on Saturday at 10 a.m.

