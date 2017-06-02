CPD seeks driver who struck pedestrian in hit-and-run

A photo taken on Friday of where the hit-and-run accident happened on Thursday. (Source: Mike DeSumma/WIS)

Columbia police say they are looking for the vehicle that left the scene of a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian Thursday night.

A 27-year-old woman, identified as Kaylen Harris, was injured shortly before midnight on Thursday at the 1200 block of Taylor Street.

Witnesses told police the car was speeding in the westbound land and hit the victim on the passenger's side and caused her to fall to the ground. The suspect did not stop and help the victim and fled traveling to Assembly Street.

Harris's family says she’s continuing to recover at an area hospital following surgery.

The vehicle involved in the incident was described as a four-door BMW sedan by witnesses. CPD is working to confirm the information given by witnesses and will give more information as their investigation continues.

#CPDUpdate: CPD wants to talk w/the person(s) in this car about the hit & run from Taylor St last night. Driver may be able to aid the case. pic.twitter.com/txKkOUOHBn — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 3, 2017

