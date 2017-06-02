CPD seeks BMW wanted in pedestrian hit-and-run

Columbia police say they are looking for a white BMW sedan that left the scene of a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian Thursday night.

A 27-year-old female was injured shortly before midnight on Thursday at the 1200 block of Taylor Street.

Witnesses told police the car was speeding in the westbound land and hit the victim on the passenger's side and caused her to fall to the ground. The suspect did not stop and help the victim and fled traveling to Assembly Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The vehicle involved in the incident was described as a white BMW sedan. CPD is working to confirm the information given by witnesses and will give more information as their investigation continues.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

