Man, 52, charged with DUI following three-vehicle crash with moped

The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man on a DUI charge following a three-vehicle crash on Bluff Road on Thursday night.

Jimmy Gartman, Jr., 52, stands charged with DUI after police say he collided with a moped on the 3000 block of Bluff Road near Interstate 77 around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The moped, investigators say, then collided with a third vehicle.

The moped driver suffered broken bones and was treated at a nearby hospital. No other serious injuries were reported.

