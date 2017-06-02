Judge rejects new trial against USC professor falsely arrested on DUI charge

Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.More >>
LIVE NOW: Kathy Griffin's attorney speaks after President Trump photo controversy RELATED: Watch live on your smartphone or mobile device. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
A circuit judge has turned down the City of Columbia’s request for a new trial in the case of USC-Lancaster professor Darris Hassell.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
The Anderson County coroner said an Anderson County sheriff's deputy died after an incident on Lake Hartwell Thursday morning.More >>
Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.More >>
