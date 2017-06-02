Suspect in shooting involving two Midlands officers identified

A suspect now identified as the man wanted in connection with the shooting of two Cayce Department of Public Safety officers appeared in court on Friday during a bond hearing.

According to records, Eugene James, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, various weapons and ammunition charges, and violating the terms of his probation. No bond was set today and will be set in general sessions on another date.

During the hearing, one of the Cayce officers spoke out and said, "Judge, this young man looked me square in my eyes and almost took my life that night. He's a menace to society and he is a danger to everyone who wears a badge in this community."

Cayce officials say the officers stopped a vehicle on Knox Abbott Drive near the Blossom Street Bridge around 12:35 a.m. last Saturday.

That car, investigators said, drove off as the officers walked up to it. A short chase began before the suspect stopped again and took off on foot. The chase continued on foot through the woods before the suspect fired multiple times at officers with a handgun, officials said. Both officers were hit and returned fire.

The officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

James was also struck and taken to a nearby hospital.

According to James' record, he was released on probation in April following a burglary conviction. James has also previously been arrested and charged assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest back in March 2017.

