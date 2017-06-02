Murder-for-hire plot connected to drug trial leads to 50 years in jail for man

Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.More >>
Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.More >>
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend.More >>
Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.More >>
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.More >>
One of the men charged in the death of Lexington County woman killed in a murder-for-hire plot surrounding her testimony in a drug trial will spend the next 50 years in prison, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's Office.More >>
