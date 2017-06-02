Murder-for-hire plot connected to drug trial leads to 50 years in jail for man

One of the men charged in the death of Lexington County woman killed in a murder-for-hire plot surrounding her testimony in a drug trial will spend the next 50 years in prison, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's Office.

John Christopher Hart, 28, was the second man arrested in the death of Paula Justice, 43, who was killed in April 2013. Justice's body was found in the middle of Lumberjack Drive.

Evidence presented in the trial suggested Hart and a co-defendant picked up Justice at the Waffle House on Highway 378 and Interstate 20 before her murder.

Hart, who had been previously arrested and charged in a cocaine trafficking case, had agreed to testify against another man, identified as Jeremy Pugh Washington.

Washington, according to the evidence at the trial, hired Hard to kill Justice. The pair exchanged scores of text messages in the three-day period before Justice was murder.

It took a jury only four and a half hours to deliver a guilty verdict against Hart.

