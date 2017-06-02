SC Highway Patrol investigating reported fatal crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a reported fatal crash in the 2200 block of Legrand Road in Northeast Richland County that happened sometime before midnight.

The crash scene is near Farrow Road and I-77 in Columbia. Legrand Road was blocked in both directions as a result.

Details are limited right now, but there are reports of at least one fatality, and other injuries in the crash. There's also no word on the number of vehicles involved.

Our reporter on the scene saw visible damage to a power pole and a fence on a property indicating a vehicle did run off the road, and then overturned in the middle of the roadway.

The Highway Patrol spent several hours overnight investigating the crash. Columbia Fire and EMS were also called to the scene. Our newsroom has calls into the Highway Patrol to learn more about the crash.

