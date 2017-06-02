SC Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a late Thursday night crash that killed the driver of a car.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Legrand Road near I-77 and Farrow Road in Columbia.

Highway Patrol troopers say the driver of a 2015 Kia Forte was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected after the car ran off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned.

Three passengers were in the car, an adult and two children who according to troopers were also not wearing seat belts. They were taken to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries are unknown.

The name of the driver killed has not yet been released.

The Highway Patrol spent several hours overnight investigating the crash. Columbia Fire and EMS were also called to the scene.

This is a developing story that we will continue to update as we learn more information.

