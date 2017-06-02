HP: Driver ejected in fatal crash near I-77

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a late Thursday night crash that killed the driver of a car.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Legrand Road near Interstate 77 and Farrow Road in Columbia.

Troopers say the driver of a 2015 Kia Forte was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected after the car ran off the road, struck a utility pole, and overturned.

Three passengers were in the car -- an adult and two children -- who, according to troopers, were also not wearing seat belts. They were taken to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries are unknown.

The name of the driver killed has not yet been released.

Troopers spent several hours overnight investigating the crash. Columbia Fire and EMS were also called to the scene.

